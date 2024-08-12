St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services Issues Letters About Medication Mix-Up During Emergency Treatment

In a concerning incident that recently came to light, the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services has acknowledged what they are calling a medication mix-up during emergency treatments provided recently. The issue, which has raised health and safety concerns, involves the administration of saline solution instead of the intended fentanyl during ambulance operations within the county.

In a letter from Jennifer Aubert-Utz, Director of Emergency Services, she addressed the situation directly to the affected patients. The letter explained that during the emergency care, fentanyl was supposed to be administered, but it was later discovered that a saline solution was mistakenly given instead. While the saline solution itself typically poses no health risks, there is a possibility that it may not have been sterile, which could introduce other health concerns.

The Department of Emergency Services has taken immediate action to investigate and rectify the situation, emphasizing the health and well-being of the patient as a top priority. The letter strongly encourages the affected individual to contact their healthcare provider to discuss any concerns and to consider possible follow-up care. For additional support, the St. Mary’s County Health Department is also available to address related health issues.

Moreover, the Department is reviewing all associated billing records and has committed to refunding any paid bills related to the emergency medical treatment or transport for those affected by this incident.

“As first responders, it is our mission to care for our community. Your trust is important to us, and we are committed to ensuring the highest standard of care for every patient we serve,” wrote Aubert-Utz. She assured that the Department is working diligently to resolve the situation and maintain the safety and well-being of those they serve.

This incident has sparked concern among the community, as emergency medical services are expected to provide critical and precise care, and many citizens in St. Mary’s County feel a deep sense of betrayal and have lost trust in their emergency services. This unfortunate incident underscores the necessity for rigorous checks and procedures within emergency services to prevent similar occurrences in the future. It also serves as a crucial reminder of the vital role that trust and communication play between healthcare providers and the communities they serve.

On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to suspected tampering with the security seal on a narcotics box in a local medic unit. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division found that fentanyl vials in the medic box had been compromised, leading to further investigations that uncovered additional tampering incidents in multiple county medic units and EMS facilities.

Thomas Patrick Raley, 39, Chief of Emergency Medical Services for St. Mary’s County Government has been identified as the lone suspect.

The investigation is continuing in coordination with the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.

If you have information related to this case, please contact Sergeant Kevin Meyer at [email protected] or call 301-475-4200, ext. 8091.

Raley was featured on SMNEWSNET.COM on December 14, 2023, after he was officially appointed the position of EMS Chief of St. Mary’s County.

Raley was appointed EMS Chief despite a past legal issue that came to light in January of 2019, after Raley had been issued a criminal summons charging him with theft and destruction of property. These charges stemmed from an incident involving the Leonardtown Rescue Squad, where Raley was found tampering with a medical box containing Morphine, Ketamine, and Midazolam controlled substances.

The situation unfolded when the Chief Medic at the Leonardtown Rescue Squad reported to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office that a paramedic had noticed that the seal on one of the squad’s medical boxes had been broken and poorly repaired with glue. This box, which was kept in a secure storage area accessible only to paramedics, contained vials of the powerful medications.

The investigation revealed that Raley had been the only other paramedic with access to the box at the time of the incident. Surveillance footage from the Rescue Squad showed Raley entering the building through a rear door on a day he was off duty and had no official reason to be in the storage area. The footage further showed Raley entering his access code to enter the secure area where the medical box was stored and then leaving the building without interacting with anyone.

When questioned by Cpl. D. Reppel of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Raley was unable to provide a clear explanation for his actions and later admitted that he had stolen the medications due to a personal struggle with substance abuse.

We are writing to inform you about an issue that may have affected your recent emergency care and treatment. On redacted date , you were administered fentanyl while being treated in an ambulance operating in St. Mary’s County. Since that date, it has been discovered that a saline solution may have been administered to you in place of fentanyl. While receiving saline instead of fentanyl typically poses no health risks, it is possible that this saline solution may not have been sterile.

We understand that this news is concerning and have taken immediate action to investigate and address this issue. Please know that your health and well-being are our top priorities, and our team is here to support you. We encourage you to contact your health care provider regarding any concerns and possible follow-up care. Alternatively, individuals with health-related questions may contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) at (301) 475-4176. For more information on SMCHD, please visit smchd.org.

The Department of Emergency Services is reviewing all associated billing records, and any paid bills for emergency medical treatment or transport for affected patients will be refunded.

As first responders, it is our mission to care for our community. Your trust is important to us, and we are committed to ensuring the highest standard of care for every patient we serve. We are committed to working with you to resolve the situation and to ensure your safety and well-being. If you or your healthcare provider have additional questions or concerns, please contact us at [email protected] or (301) 475-4200 extension 1100.

