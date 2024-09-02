Police Investigating Driver Killed After Single Vehicle Crash in Charlotte Hall

On Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 7:02 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Golden Beach Road in Charlotte Hall, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Multiple 911 callers reported a serious collision with one occupant appearing to be trapped and deceased.

First Responders from St. Mary’s and Charles County responded to the scene with first arriving units confirming a single vehicle in the median with the operator trapped.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Witnesses reported the SUV was travelling at a high rate of speed and passing on the shoulder just prior to the collision occurring.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

This is the 2nd fatal within 24 hours in Charlotte Hall, and the 5th crash with injuries over this weekend.

