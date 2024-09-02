UPDATE: Police Say Alcohol and Speed Contributing Factors After Fatal Single Vehicle Crash in Charlotte Hall

UPDATE 9/2/2024: At approximately 7:01 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2024, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported single-car collision in the center median in the area of Route 5 and Oak Station Drive in Charlotte Hall.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 2021 Nissan Armada with extensive damage, indicating that the vehicle had flipped over. The sole occupant, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Due to the nature of the accident, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit has assumed the investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it and has not yet provided a statement is asked to contact Corporal Dale Reppel at 301-475-4200, ext. 8059, or via email at [email protected].

9/1/2024: On Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 7:02 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Golden Beach Road in Charlotte Hall, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Multiple 911 callers reported a serious collision with one occupant appearing to be trapped and deceased.

First Responders from St. Mary’s and Charles County responded to the scene with first arriving units confirming a single vehicle in the median with the operator trapped.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Witnesses reported the SUV was travelling at a high rate of speed and passing on the shoulder just prior to the collision occurring.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

This is the 2nd fatal within 24 hours in Charlotte Hall, and the 5th crash with injuries over this weekend.

