Murder in Waldorf Under Investigation, Two in Custody After Vehicle Pursuit

UPDATE 9/16/2024: On Monday, September 16, 2024, police responded to the area of Lewisham Place and St Matthews Drive in Waldorf, for the reported active shooting

Dispatchers advised they were receiving over 20 911 calls with gunshots still actively being heard in the background.

Witnesses reported a U-Haul truck was involved in the incident, and as officers arrived in the area, they located the vehicle fleeing and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle, which was occupied by two suspects, fled at speeds of 40 mph and failed to stop for police for over 15 minutes.

Prince George’s County was requested to stand by at the county line along with a police helicopter. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched to also assist.

Officers set up multiple sets of spikes which successfully deflated multiple tires. Police performed a felony stop and took both occupants into custody at gunpoint.

An unknown aged, unknown gender victim was located on St. Matthews Drive suffering from at least one gunshot wound. This victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Delays, possible lane closures and active crime scenes can be expected at Lewisham Place, St Matthews Drive, Rt.301 at St. Patricks and the area of Shasho Place and Plaza Drive.



The victim has been pronounced deceased on the scene. Police confirmed a homicide and requested helicopters to assist in the chase. As of 1:43 p.m., a felony stop was performed, two suspects were taken into custody at gunpoint without further incident.

UPDATE 1:38 p.m.: Felony stop being performed, suspects at gunpoint.

UPDATE @ 1:31 p.m.: Suspect speeds of 35 mph now on Western Parkway

9/16/2024 @ 1:25 P.M.: Ongoing police chase as of 1:28 p.m., police are behind a suspected shooting suspect which is fleeing at speeds less than 35 mph.

Officers confirmed one victim is down with a gunshot wound. Helicopters are being requested to respond.

Police are setting up spike strips in multiple locations – expect a large amount of police units in the area of Northbound Route 301 near Smallwood Drive and St. Patrick’s Drive.

Use caution in the Waldorf area. Incident is ongoing