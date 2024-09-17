UPDATE: 44-Year-Old Man and His Dog Shot and Killed by Washington D.C. Father and Son, Two Stolen Guns Recovered

UPDATE 9/17/2024: On September 16 at 1:18 p.m., officers responded to the 11600 block of Lewisham Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 9/17/2024 Court Documents Added: On September 16, 2024, at approximately 1:18 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11600 block of Lewisham Place in Waldorf, Maryland, after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting.

Witnesses described a male victim lying on the ground in a grassy area and a U-Haul truck leaving the scene, occupied by two men. The suspects were described as two black males, both wearing white shirts and black pants. The driver was noted as being older with short hair, while the passenger being in his mid-20s, had medium-length twists, or dreadlocks.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Antione Jerome Whitaker, age 44, of Washington, D.C. Preliminary reports indicate the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and ruled a homicide.



Detectives observed numerous spent shell casings, .45 caliber and .9mm, at the scene of the shooting. Officers located the victim’s apartment and entered it using a key provided by maintenance workers.

Upon entry, they observed a blood trail leading inside the apartment. While searching for potential victims, officers located a deceased dog inside the victim’s apartment. The front of the victim’s apartment was shot several times and it is believed one of the bullets entered the apartment and killed the dog.

Further investigation revealed that the U-Haul had stopped at the corner of Lewisham Place and St. Matthews Drive after the shooting. A witness reported that one of the men exited the truck, approached the victim, touched his body, and then quickly returned to the vehicle before fleeing.

Two firearms, a stolen Springfield XDS .45 caliber and a stolen Glock 48 9mm, were recovered from the shooting scene.

The Springfield was reported stolen in 2018 from Charles County, while the Glock was stolen from Washington, D.C., in 2023.

The investigation also revealed that the suspects, identified as Rayvon Kojak Gordon, 51, and his son, Anton Jermaine Wood, 22, were being evicted from their apartment located nearby. Witnesses had seen the U-Haul parked outside their former residence prior to the shooting.

Officers later spotted the U-Haul near the scene and attempted to stop it. After a 15-minute vehicle pursuit through Waldorf, the truck was stopped near Crain Highway and Plaza Drive. Gordon, who was driving, and Wood were both taken into custody.

During an interview, Wood admitted that he and his father had been arguing with the victim when Wood claimed that the victim had retrieved a firearm and shot at them first, prompting Wood to return fire with the Springfield .45 caliber, which he later dropped at the scene. Wood also stated he checked on the victim before fleeing but was unsure if Gordon had fired a weapon. Both Gordon and Wood remain in custody as the investigation continues.

