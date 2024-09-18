Hollywood Man Arrested Again for Shoplifting in Lexington Park

Carroll Ignatius Norris, 50, of Hollywood, has been charged with theft following an incident on August 20, 2024, at a Dollar General store located on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

According to the criminal complaint, Norris allegedly attempted to steal a variety of household and personal care items, with a total value of $180.32.

Store surveillance footage captured Norris pushing a shopping cart loaded with the items past all points of sale without paying. When approached by a store employee, Norris reportedly stated that he had used a self-checkout system. However, the employee informed him that no such option was available at that location. At this point, Norris returned the stolen goods to the shopping cart and left the store, fleeing the scene in a black Lincoln MKC SUV with West Virginia temporary tags.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene. Deputy Nichols, who responded to the call, reviewed the store’s surveillance footage and took photographs of Norris. Further investigation, including the use of crime analysis resources, led to the identification of Norris through his Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) photo.

Court documents reveal that Norris had a history of similar offenses, having been recently arrested for another theft incident at Target in California, Maryland, on August 26, 2024.

Norris is charged with one count of theft between $100 and $1,500. He has been summoned to appear in St. Mary’s District Court for a preliminary inquiry on October 18, 2024, at 1:00 PM. If convicted, he could face penalties of up to six months in jail and/or a fine of $500.

The summons was issued on September 12, 2024, and served by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office​​.

The list of stolen items and their values are as follows:

Bounty 8 Double Roll Paper Towels: $21.00

Scott Comfort Plus Toilet Paper: $10.50

Tide Pods Heavy Duty: $19.95

Lysol Wipes Linen Scent: $5.50

Clorox Regular Bleach: $8.00

Dial Bar Soap, White: $9.50

Dawn EZ Squeeze Dish Soap: $4.00

MOC Lavender Air Freshener: $2.25

Axe Body Wash, Apollo: $8.00

Suave Body Wash: $5.00

CV PB Monster Mix: $5.50

Windex Blue 23oz: $3.50

Cheez-It Extra Cheesy Crackers: $2.75

Bounce Pet Dryer Sheets: $9.95

Reese’s Cluster Big Cup: $4.50

Excellence Hair Color, Dark: $11.00

Armour Roasted Turkey: $3.95

Oscar Mayer Sub Kit, Honey: $5.75

CoverGirl Mascara: $10.75

Kraft Singles American Cheese: $4.25

Dazzling Purple Laundry Detergent: $10.00

Velveeta Shells and Cheese, Buffalo: $3.50

Slim Jim Gable: $3.95