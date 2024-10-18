Domestic Violence Awareness in St. Mary’s County: A Call for Action

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time dedicated to highlighting the devastating impact that domestic violence has on individuals, families, and communities. Unfortunately, St. Mary’s County has witnessed two tragic domestic violence-related murders in the past nine days, a stark reminder that this issue is very real and close to home.

On October 10, 2024, a second domestic violence murder occurred in St. Mary’s County, just days after another tragic incident. In our article, the latest incident involved a woman who was killed in an apparent domestic dispute. These senseless tragedies underscore the urgent need for awareness, intervention, and support in our community.

The Reality of Domestic Violence

Domestic violence is not just about physical abuse; it includes emotional, psychological, financial, and sexual abuse. Victims often suffer in silence, either out of fear, shame, or because they believe they have no way out. The statistics are staggering: nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S. Over the course of a year, this amounts to more than 10 million people.

The two recent murders in St. Mary’s County serve as a heartbreaking example of the potential lethal consequences of unchecked domestic violence. It affects not only the victims but also their children, extended families, and the entire community.

Recognizing the Signs

Domestic violence can be difficult to identify because it often happens behind closed doors. However, there are signs to watch for in yourself or others:

Controlling behavior, such as isolating the victim from friends and family

Physical injuries with explanations that don’t seem to add up

Emotional abuse, including insults, threats, or humiliation

Financial control, where one partner controls all financial resources

Extreme jealousy or possessiveness

Threats of harm, whether to the victim, children, or pets

How to Seek Help

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, it is critical to seek help immediately. There are resources available both locally in St. Mary’s County and nationally:

St. Mary’s County Crisis Hotline : Available 24/7 to provide immediate assistance and guidance (301-475-2022).

: Available 24/7 to provide immediate assistance and guidance (301-475-2022). Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy : Offers legal assistance and shelter for victims of domestic violence.

: Offers legal assistance and shelter for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline : Provides confidential support 24/7. Call 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

: Provides confidential support 24/7. Call 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788. Local Shelters : If you need a safe place to go, St. Mary’s County has several shelters available for victims of domestic violence and their children.

: If you need a safe place to go, St. Mary’s County has several shelters available for victims of domestic violence and their children. Law Enforcement: If you are in immediate danger, call 911. Local law enforcement agencies in St. Mary’s County are trained to handle domestic violence situations and can assist in getting protection orders.

How You Can Help

If you suspect someone may be a victim of domestic violence, don’t stay silent. Reach out to them, offer your support, and encourage them to seek help. Domestic violence thrives in silence, but by speaking out and offering help, we can save lives.

In this Domestic Violence Awareness Month, let’s honor the lives lost by committing to break the cycle of abuse and providing a lifeline to those in need.

For more resources and information, visit the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence website at www.ncadv.org.

St. Mary’s County, let’s work together to prevent future tragedies. Every life matters, and we all have a role in protecting the vulnerable members of our community.