Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Donates Engine to a North Carolina Department

On Saturday evening, numerous members of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department gathered at the station to welcome Volunteers from the Woodlawn Fire Department in Marion, North Carolina.

At the departments last business meeting, the membership board voted to donate their reserve engine to a department in need after the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

“During the evening, we enjoyed dinner and then did a review of the apparatus before signing paperwork to turn over ownership of the Engine. Several members witnessed the signing conducted by President Nelson along with Past Fire Chief Gibson.

Engine 54 was purchased in 1991 under the direction of Past Fire Chief Steve Gibson. It was equipped at the time as a rescue engine and carried numerous rescue tools, had an on board cascade system, generator, and various other equipment. It has a 1500 gpm hale pump and carries 750 gallons of water.

On Sunday morning the North Carolina crew returned to pump the engine, review all components and get a final overview before heading back home with the apparatus.

We also loaded the engine with some Amkus tools, extra fire hose, ventilation fans and other small hand tools and equipment that can be given to other local departments in need. The Hughesville, and Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Departments also recently donated many surplus/used supplies to a North Carolina Department in need.

We hope that the engine serves the department well and will be of good use as the area recovers. We also send our well wishes to all of those affected and are still dealing with the aftermath of this disaster.”

Seventh District also currently has Engine 51 (1997 Salusbury Simon-Duplex Engine/Tanker) listed for sale, additional information can be located by clicking here. Additional photos and information available upon request. Please send any inquiries to Chief Nelson at [email protected].

Engine 51 has an 8 Man Cab (5 SCBA Seats), a 1500 GMP Hale Pump Detriot 8V92 Motor, and a 2,000 Gallon Water Tank. Equipped with an Onan 8kw on board generator with cab start.

