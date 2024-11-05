UPDATE: Felony Charge Dropped for Bushwood Man Following Shooting of 19-Year-Old Male in Hollywood

11/4/2024: The felony charge of accessory after the fact against John Curtis Reeves IV, initially filed in St. Mary’s County District Court, has been removed from case search records, along with the related court documents. However, multiple traffic charges connected to the high-speed chase remain active in District Court.

According to court documents obtained by SMNEWSNET.COM prior to their removal, Reeves admitted to being present at the scene of the shooting. He informed investigators that he had seen the alleged shooter, identified here as “MC,” at the Breezy Lane address. Reeves further admitted that he called MC afterward, during which MC reportedly confessed, saying he had “just shot a motherf—er by your truck.” Reeves allegedly allowed MC to enter his Dodge Ram and then drove away from the scene. When police activated their emergency lights behind them, Reeves told officers he was instructed by MC to continue driving, leading to a multi-county pursuit. The chase reportedly reached speeds of up to 122 miles per hour, with Reeves allegedly crossing into oncoming lanes and driving without headlights at various points.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has not released further information since the initial hours following the incident.

11/2/2024: A high-speed police chase on Friday night, November 1, 2024, concluded in the arrest of John Curtis Reeves IV, 23, of Bushwood, following a reported shooting on Breezy Lane in Hollywood. Reeves now faces a felony charge of accessory after the fact and numerous traffic violations, according to court documents.

At approximately 11:50 p.m., police, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel responded to the 45000 block of Breezy Lane after receiving a report of a gunshot victim. When first responders arrived, they found a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was alert and conscious and was immediately transported by emergency medical services to a Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter, which took him to a regional trauma center for further treatment.

During the police response, officers observed a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with Virginia license plates fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. A police pursuit ensued, spanning over 30 miles and reaching speeds of up to 122 mph. The chase ended on Route 301 near Mitchell Road in La Plata, Charles County.

Reeves, identified as the driver of the pickup truck, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, a felony in Maryland. Deputy A. Mattera of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Reeves is currently held without bond and has a bail review hearing scheduled for November 4, 2024, followed by a preliminary hearing set for November 19, 2024.

In addition to the felony charge, Reeves faces multiple traffic charges stemming from the high-speed chase, including:

Driving at Speed Exceeding Limit (Statute Code: TA.21.801.1): Recorded at 122 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Exceeding a Reasonable and Prudent Speed (Statute Code: TA.21.801.A)

Displaying Expired Registration Plates (Statute Code: TA.13.411.F)

Negligent Driving (Statute Code: TA.21.901.1.B)

Reckless Driving (Statute Code: TA.21.901.1.A)

Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device (Statute Code: TA.21.201.A1)

Unsafe Lane Changing (Statute Code: TA.21.309.B)

Failure to Drive Right of Center (Statute Code: TA.21.301.A)

Driving Off Roadway While Passing Vehicle (Statute Code: TA.21.304.C)

Failure to Stop at Stop Sign (Statute Code: TA.21.707.A): Charged for two instances.

Failure to Stop at Red Signal Before Right Turn (Statute Code: TA.21.202.I1)

Attempting to Elude Uniformed Police by Fleeing on Foot (Statute Code: TA.21.904.B2): Charged twice for this offense.

Attempting to Elude Police in Official Vehicle by Fleeing on Foot (Statute Code: TA.21.904.C2)

Attempting to Elude Uniformed Police by Failing to Stop (Statute Code: TA.21.904.B1)

The investigation remains ongoing, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to gather information about the incident.

