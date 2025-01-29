UPDATE: Who Pulled the Trigger? – Sheriff’s Office Under Fire After Rearrest of Hollywood Shooting Suspect

1/29/2024: John Curtis Reeves IV, 23, of Bushwood, has been rearrested and faces new charges related to a November 1, 2024, shooting on Breezy Lane in Hollywood, Maryland. However, notably absent from the charges is any direct allegation that Reeves was responsible for the shooting itself.

Reeves was initially charged with accessory after the fact, but that charge was dropped late last year. It remains unclear whether the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office or the State’s Attorney’s Office initiated the decision to dismiss the original charge, as neither agency has provided an explanation or any public updates on the case.

The latest charges against Reeves include handgun violations, illegal possession of ammunition, making false statements to police, and failing to stop after causing property damage.

According to court records, Reeves was arrested on January 16, 2025, and initially held without bond before being released on his own recognizance during a bail review hearing on January 22, 2025.

The case began when a 19-year-old male was shot in the shoulder during a party on Breezy Lane.

Witnesses linked the incident to Reeves’ Dodge Ram, which had been involved in a minor collision with a parked truck before the shooting. While bystanders inspected the damage, gunfire erupted from a nearby wooded area, striking the victim. Reeves’ truck was then seen fleeing the scene, leading to a multi-county high speed police pursuit.

During the chase, officers suspected that an object had been thrown from Reeves’ truck in Charles County. A search was conducted with assistance from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, leading to the discovery of a fully loaded Smith & Wesson revolver along the pursuit route.

According to court documents, investigators believe Reeves handled the gun during the pursuit and instructed a juvenile passenger to throw it from the truck.

Although Reeves has not been charged with the shooting itself, police statements in court documents suggest they may suspect his involvement. Investigators determined that Reeves falsely claimed he was forced to flee by a passenger who had a gun. A juvenile passenger told police that Reeves was in possession of the firearm before it was discarded, and witnesses saw Reeves in the area before shots were fired. Police also noted that Reeves has a prior conviction that prohibits him from possessing a firearm, which could explain why he fled.

Despite these implications, authorities have not charged Reeves with firing the weapon that injured the victim. The Sheriff’s Office has faced criticism for its handling of the case, particularly for its lack of transparency over the entire incident. Many in the community are questioning the mistakes made during the initial investigation, and some are now hoping that law enforcement has finally “got it right.”

11/4/2024: The felony charge of accessory after the fact against John Curtis Reeves IV, initially filed in St. Mary’s County District Court, has been removed from case search records, along with the related court documents. However, multiple traffic charges connected to the high-speed chase remain active in District Court.

According to court documents obtained by SMNEWSNET.COM prior to their removal, Reeves admitted to being present at the scene of the shooting. He informed investigators that he had seen the alleged shooter, identified here as “MC,” at the Breezy Lane address. Reeves further admitted that he called MC afterward, during which MC reportedly confessed, saying he had “just shot a motherf—er by your truck.” Reeves allegedly allowed MC to enter his Dodge Ram and then drove away from the scene. When police activated their emergency lights behind them, Reeves told officers he was instructed by MC to continue driving, leading to a multi-county pursuit. The chase reportedly reached speeds of up to 122 miles per hour, with Reeves allegedly crossing into oncoming lanes and driving without headlights at various points.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has not released further information since the initial hours following the incident.

11/2/2024: A high-speed police chase on Friday night, November 1, 2024, concluded in the arrest of John Curtis Reeves IV, 23, of Bushwood, following a reported shooting on Breezy Lane in Hollywood. Reeves now faces a felony charge of accessory after the fact and numerous traffic violations, according to court documents.

At approximately 11:50 p.m., police, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel responded to the 45000 block of Breezy Lane after receiving a report of a gunshot victim. When first responders arrived, they found a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was alert and conscious and was immediately transported by emergency medical services to a Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter, which took him to a regional trauma center for further treatment.

During the police response, officers observed a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with Virginia license plates fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. A police pursuit ensued, spanning over 30 miles and reaching speeds of up to 122 mph. The chase ended on Route 301 near Mitchell Road in La Plata, Charles County.

Reeves, identified as the driver of the pickup truck, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, a felony in Maryland. Deputy A. Mattera of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Reeves is currently held without bond and has a bail review hearing scheduled for November 4, 2024, followed by a preliminary hearing set for November 19, 2024.

In addition to the felony charge, Reeves faces multiple traffic charges stemming from the high-speed chase, including:

Driving at Speed Exceeding Limit (Statute Code: TA.21.801.1): Recorded at 122 mph in a 55 mph zone.

(Statute Code: TA.21.304.C) Failure to Stop at Stop Sign (Statute Code: TA.21.707.A): Charged for two instances.

(Statute Code: TA.21.202.I1) Attempting to Elude Uniformed Police by Fleeing on Foot (Statute Code: TA.21.904.B2): Charged twice for this offense.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to gather information about the incident.

