Hollywood Man Faces Over 100 Charges for Wildlife Violations and Animal Cruelty

On November 5, 2024, Thomas Newton Ferrall, 71, of Hollywood, Maryland, was formally charged with 56 counts related to illegal wildlife possession, following an investigation tied to a significant multi-agency probe initiated after a shed fire on November 3, 2024. The fire, extinguished with the help of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and other responders, sparked a deeper inquiry involving the State Fire Marshal, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and ATF.

The charges include numerous counts of possessing reptiles and amphibians without proper permits and failures to comply with Maryland wildlife regulations.

According to court documents filed by Officer Vernon Owens of the Natural Resources Police, Ferrall was found to be in possession of 43 Eastern Box Turtles, three Eastern Painted Turtles, and one Black Vulture. The investigation revealed that these animals were kept in enclosures at Ferrall’s residence on Saint Johns Road. The charges stem from Maryland COMAR regulations and state Natural Resource laws, which limit the number of certain wildlife species that can be held without a permit and establish minimum size requirements for reptiles.

Of particular concern was the possession of 42 Eastern Box Turtles beyond the legal limit of one, and eight of these turtles had carapaces measuring less than the required four inches. Ferrall also possessed two additional Eastern Painted Turtles beyond the permissible limit, and one of these painted turtles measured under four inches.

The case also includes charges of failure to obtain permits for the wildlife in question, including the Black Vulture. Additionally, authorities noted that the animals were allegedly kept in unsuitable conditions, potentially violating Maryland’s animal cruelty law (CR 10-604), which mandates proper care and adequate living conditions for animals.

A second case was filed on November 6, 2024, adding 48 misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty under Maryland Criminal Law CR 10-604 (a)(5). These charges emphasize Ferrall’s failure to provide necessary care, including adequate shelter and sustenance, for the wildlife kept on his property. Each animal discovered in poor conditions contributed to these new charges, underscoring alleged neglect and mistreatment. Details regarding these charges will be provided as they become available.

