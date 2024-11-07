One Flown to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries After Serious Crash in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at approximately 5:05 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 38280 New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

911 callers reported a two vehicle head-on collision with subjects trapped.

Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene to find a Ford Mustang pulled to the side of the road and a Toyota sedan into a tree with the single occupant severely trapped and pinned in the vehicle suffering life-threatening injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched to land nearby and shortly after their arrival, “the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center’s “Go-Team” was requested by flight medics.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hughesville extricated the male patient in under 30 minutes. The GO-Team was canceled a short time later. Learn more about them by clicking here.

The teen driver was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and are investigating the collision.

The occupants of the Ford Mustang denied transport.

This was the second serious crash in Mechanicsville on Wednesday.

