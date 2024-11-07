Multiple Agencies and Firefighters from Four Counties Respond to Large Brush Fire in Waldorf

On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 was dispatched to the area of Slater Lane, off Poplar Hill Road, for a smoke investigation.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a large brush fire and requested a Brush Fire Task Force and Water Supply Task Forces.

A short time later, Maryland State Police Aviation was requested to fly overhead to give firefighters a estimated size of the fire.

As of 7:09 p.m., firefighters advised the fire had consumed approximately 4 to 6 acres. At one point, every available brush truck in Charles County was dispatched with an All-call put out to members to respond and staff their stations.

Firefighters from Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s County responded to the scene. Crews operated on scene for over 5 hours. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forestry unit responded and remains on the scene overnight and through Thursday.

Outdoor fire restrictions are also in place for the entire State of Delaware and several Pennsylvania counties. The entire State of Maryland remains under a burn ban.

Authorized agents of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and all police officers that enforce state laws may enforce the restrictions. The fine for a first citation for violating the ban is $300.

Firefighters throughout St. Mary’s and Calvert have responded to several large brush/woods fires, including a 5+ acre fire in Abell just two days ago.

Photos are courtesy of the La Plata and Seventh District Volunteer Fire Departments.

