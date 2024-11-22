Second Serious Collision in Charles County Within One Hour Sends Two to Trauma Centers

On Thursday, November 21, 2024, at approximately 7:00 p.m., as firefighters and emergency medical services returned to service from the previously serious motor vehicle, crews were alerted to the area of Leonardtown Road and Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes to find multiple vehicles involved with multiple trapped and unconscious.

The incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment. Fire and rescue personnel from Charles and Prince George’s County responded to the scene, firefighters extricated both trapped patients in under 13 minutes.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. A 47-year-old male patient was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported a third patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

SMECO was requested to respond for wires being downed.

Between 6 and 8 p.m., Maryland State Police Aviation Command Troopers 2, Trooper 6 and Trooper 7 all responded to separate missions. This was the second serious crash within an hour for Waldorf.

Police are investigating the two vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

