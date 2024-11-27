St. Mary’s County Woman Arrested After Stabbing in Lexington Park

Raven Savannah Gardiner, 22, of Leonardtown, has been charged in connection with an altercation that left a man with multiple stab wounds and another woman injured. The incident, which occurred on November 10, 2024, in the North Essex Drive area of Lexington Park, involved an attempt to break up a fight that escalated into a stabbing.

Raven Savannah Gardiner, 22, and Lucas Graham Hockaday, 23, both of Leonardtown, face multiple charges.

According to court documents, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported stabbing and found an adult male suffering from four stab wounds, including puncture wounds to his chest and lower back and lacerations to his hand and forehead. Investigators learned that the man had been attempting to break up a physical fight between two women when the stabbing occurred.

One of the women involved stated that she was assaulted by Gardiner. The male victim stepped in to break up the fight but was subsequently attacked and stabbed.

The following day, November 11, 2024, a confidential source (referred to as CS#1) provided key information to law enforcement. CS#1 named Lucas Graham Hockaday as the person who stabbed the male victim and identified Gardiner as the woman who assaulted the female victim. According to CS#1, they identified the suspects through Facebook profiles.

CS#1 also stated that the female victim was able to identify Gardiner and Hockaday from their Facebook photos. The photos were matched to descriptions provided by the victims and were later confirmed by law enforcement using Gardiner’s Motor Vehicle Administration photo.

The female victim told investigators that Gardiner approached her yelling and began assaulting her. During the altercation, both women fell to the ground, and the female victim eventually gained the upper hand. As the male victim intervened to separate the two, a man—later identified as Hockaday—approached and stabbed him multiple times.

The male victim stated that the attacker was approximately five to seven feet away when the incident began and described seeing the attacker’s face clearly. He also described the attacker’s clothing in detail.

The female victim’s mother also provided information to investigators. She stated she had located Gardiner’s Facebook profile and identified her as the person who assaulted her daughter. She also recognized Hockaday from his Facebook profile, stating she had known him for more than a decade.

On November 12, 2024, an arrest warrant was issued for Raven Savannah Gardiner.

Gardiner has been charged with:

Assault – First Degree

Assault – Second Degree

Accessory After the Fact

An arrest warrant was issued on November 12, 2024, for Lucas Graham Hockaday after sufficient probable cause was found for the charges. Hockaday was apprehended on November 15, 2024, when the warrant was served.

During a bail hearing held on November 18, 2024, Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser ordered that Hockaday be held without bond.

Lucas Graham Hockaday has been charged with:

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Assault – First Degree

Assault – Second Degree

Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Injure