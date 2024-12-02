Cocaine Found During Routine Traffic Stop in Lexington Park

Alehandro Brown, 52, of Lexington Park, was arrested on November 26, 2024, following a traffic stop initiated by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Brown faces multiple charges, including drug possession and tampering with evidence. The charges stem from a routine traffic enforcement operation that escalated into a search and seizure of illegal substances.

Deputy Travis Wimberly observed Brown’s vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Caravan, failing to stop at a posted stop sign near Midway Drive and Saratoga Drive. Brown, the sole occupant of the vehicle, exhibited suspicious behavior during the stop.

The officer’s statement of probable cause describes Brown leaning down and reaching under the floorboard with his right hand, prompting commands to cease his actions. Brown briefly complied before resuming the motion, which led the officer to remove him from the vehicle for safety reasons.

Upon being detained, Deputy Wimberly observed a red plastic straw with white powder residue in Brown’s front pants pocket, suspected to be cocaine, a Schedule II drug.

A further search revealed:

A hidden compartment beneath the center console containing a loose white powdery substance, identified as suspected cocaine.

A loose rock-like substance, identified as crack cocaine, found in the center console cup holder.

Additional crack cocaine under the driver’s seat.

Deputy Wimberly reported that Brown appeared to have destroyed or attempted to conceal evidence, specifically the cocaine found scattered near the hidden compartment.

During questioning, Brown reportedly stated multiple times, “I like to get high.” He was read his Miranda Rights, which he acknowledged, and willingly engaged with law enforcement.

Brown was charged with the following:

1. Three counts of CDS possession (not cannabis)

2. Possession of drug paraphernalia

3. Tampering with physical evidence

Brown was taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. The next day, he was released on an unsecured personal bond of $3,500.

Brown was also arrested on July 27, 2024, for possession of controlled dangerous substances.