One Injured After Vehicle Strikes Building in California

On Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at approximately 10:50 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Thai Inter Restaurant located at 22576 MacArthur Boulevard in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into the rear of the JOANN Fabric with the operator out of the vehicle and no obvious damage to the building.

The single occupant was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the single vehicle collision.

Preliminary investigation found the vehicle was travelling on FDR Boulevard when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway, struck a curb and travelled off road until striking the rear corner of the building.

The building sustained very minor damage and all fire department units were placed in service.

This is the third building struck within the past 3 days. On Monday, December 9th, a vehicle struck the PNC Bank in Charlotte Hall, less than 35 minutes later, a box truck struck the corner of the roof of the DJ One Stop in Mechanicsville.

