Officer Involved Shooting in Charles County Under Investigation

December 20, 2024

On Friday, December 20, 2024, at approximately 2:50 p.m., police responded to the 7300 block of Tottenham Drive in White Plains, for the reported kidnapping with assault.

The 911 call takers reported the caller, which sounded like a young male, reported he was kidnapped and assaulted.

Responding officers were advised this was the same residence of a previous rape at gunpoint which occurred in August of 2024. Read more about that incident here.

During the investigation, officers observed a male subject inside of the residence who refused to cooperate with officers commands, or to remove his hands from his pockets.

A short time later, the subject reportedly exited the residence holding a firearm, pointed it at police and took cover behind a vehicle.

A “Signal 13” was broadcasted, which indicates an officer is in distress and requires immediate assistance.

At least one officer fired at the suspect, striking him. Police requested a helicopter for the suspect, however, all were down due to weather.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the suspect to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were reportedly injured. It is unknown if any other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

