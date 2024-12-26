UPDATE: Suspect and Officers Identified in Fatal Officer Involved Shooting in Charles County

UPDATE 12/26/2024: The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved in the fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on Friday, December 20, 2024, in White Plains, Charles County, Maryland.

The decedent has been identified as 30-year-old Jordan Proctor of White Plains, Maryland.

The involved Charles County deputies have been identified as Sergeant Charles McCue, a 28-year veteran of the department; Corporal Brian Rash, a 10-year veteran of the department with 9 years of prior service; and Private First Class Emily Stalnaker, a 4-year veteran of the department.

All of the deputies are assigned to the Patrol Division.

This fatal officer involved shooting occurred at the same residence of a previously reported sexual assault at gunpoint involving the subject shot and killed by officer. That incident occurred in August of 2024. Read more by clicking here.

UPDATE 12/22/2024: CCSO Release – On December 20 at approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of Tottenham Drive in White Plains, after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a male reporting that he had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted. The address was known to law enforcement.

When officers arrived, they observed a subject inside the house wearing a mask. Officers gave numerous commands for the person to surrender, which he ignored.

The subject then exited the house into an open garage where officers again gave him verbal commands, but he refused to comply.

The subject verbally indicated he was armed and threatened the officers. The subject then intentionally positioned his body in a shooting stance, and three officers discharged their firearms.



The male was incapacitated, and officers rendered first aid until EMS arrived as other officers checked the house to try to locate a potential victim.

No one else was found in the house.

The male was transported to a hospital with critical injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

In accordance with MD law, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division responded to the scene to assume the investigation. The CCSO Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting an administrative investigation.

In accordance with Agency policy, the officers have been placed on administrative leave.

The preliminary investigation revealed the 9-1-1 call was made from the decedent’s cell phone number

This incident, including the conversation and interaction between the subject and officers, was captured on multiple body-worn cameras. Additional details will be provided by the MD OAG Independent Investigations Division.



release: The IID is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on Friday in White Plains, Charles County, Maryland.

Preliminary investigation revealed that on Friday, December 20, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m., deputies with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 7300 block of Tottenham Drive in White Plains after receiving a 911 call for a report of a kidnapping and sexual assault in progress at that location.

Upon arriving on scene, computer aided dispatch records indicate that deputies advised that they observed a man wearing a mask inside the residence. The deputies eventually encountered the man inside the home’s two-car garage, which was open.

During the interaction, deputies discharged their service weapons, striking the man. Deputies provided medical aid until EMS arrived on scene and transported the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Circumstances surrounding the interaction at the home remain under investigation. The IID will generally release the name of the decedent and discharging officers within two business days of the incident, although that period may be extended, if necessary, pursuant to IID protocol.

Some of the deputies on scene were equipped with body-worn cameras, which recorded the incident.

The IID will generally release body-worn camera footage within 20 business days of an incident. There may be situations where more than 20 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witness, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.

12/20/2024: On Friday, December 20, 2024, at approximately 2:50 p.m., police responded to the 7300 block of Tottenham Drive in White Plains, for the reported kidnapping with assault.

The 911 call takers reported the caller, which sounded like a young male, reported he was kidnapped and assaulted.

Responding officers were advised this was the same residence of a previous rape at gunpoint which occurred in August of 2024. Read more about that incident here.

During the investigation, officers observed a male subject inside of the residence who refused to cooperate with officers commands, or to remove his hands from his pockets.

A short time later, the subject reportedly exited the residence holding a firearm, pointed it at police and took cover behind a vehicle.

A “Signal 13” was broadcasted, which indicates an officer is in distress and requires immediate assistance.

At least one officer fired at the suspect, striking him. Police requested a helicopter for the suspect, however, all were down due to weather.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the suspect to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were reportedly injured. It is unknown if any other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.