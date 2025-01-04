Winter Storm Incoming for Maryland: The Latest to Know

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of Maryland starting Sunday evening into Tuesday morning.

Latest National Weather Service Forecasts below 1/4/2024 @ 5:00 a.m.

Today 1/4/2024 – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow before 1am, then snow, possibly mixed with sleet. Low around 27. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Monday – Rain and snow, possibly mixed with sleet before 4pm, then rain and snow. High near 35. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Monday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

In light of severe cold temperatures forecasted in Calvert County, the Department of Public Safety has issued an animal safety alert for Friday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 10.

During this period, animal owners or custodians are required to provide the following actions to protect their pets and livestock:

Dogs and cats should be brought inside. If a dog or cat is left outside, they must have free access to a solid structure that is heated or is set against the prevailing winds and allows the dog or cat to maintain their core body temperature.

Livestock and farm animals should have free access to protection from the weather that allows animals to maintain their core body temperature.

Livestock and farm owners should provide access to additional food to allow animals to recover from the loss of additional calories.

All animals outdoors must be continually monitored for signs of distress.

All animals must have access to clean, unfrozen water at all times.

Failure to comply with these safety measures may result in penalties, including fines up to $1,000 or 30 days in jail.

To report concerns, citizens may contact the Animal Control Division at 410-535-1600, ext. 2526, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After hours, concerns may be reported to the non-emergency line at 410-535-3491.

