Drivers Urged to Avoid Maryland Route 2 in Anne Arundel County on Friday Afternoon

Funeral for Montgomery County Firefighter Lieutenant Chris Higgins to be Held Friday Beginning at 11 a.m.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is alerting motorists to avoid MD 2 (Ritchie Highway) on Friday, January 24 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. due to an expected large presence of first responders for the funeral for Montgomery County Firefighter Lieutenant Chris Higgins.

Lieutenant Higgins passed away in the line of duty in Prince George’s County earlier this month.

The services will begin at 11 a.m. in Pasadena, followed by a public burial in Glen Burnie beginning at 1:15 p.m. then a repast back in Pasadena after the burial. There could be hundreds of first responder vehicles on Ritchie Highway during these times.

The State Highway Administration is recommending that drivers use MD 10 (Arundel Expressway) or I-97 as alternate routes from 11 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. Motorists can get the latest traffic information by logging onto chart.maryland.gov.

