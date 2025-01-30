Reagan National Airport Closed After Fatal Mid-Air Collision Involving Blackhawk Helicopter and Airplane – Travel and Commuting Delays Expected

UPDATE 1/30/2025: “Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening, emergency personnel at Reagan National Airport initiated their response to a crash between a passenger aircraft, identified by the FAA as American Eagle flight 5342, and a Sikorsky helicopter. Mutual aid from neighboring agencies were called to assist, and takeoffs and landings at the airport were halted for the remainder of the evening. We will continue to post information as it becomes available.”

“We are not expecting flights to resume until at least 11 a.m. today (Thursday). We will update if this changes.”

Law enforcement officials stated there are confirmed fatalities, although they did not specify how many, no known survivors have been recovered so far.

According to DC Mayor Bowser, there were 64 people on board the airplane, with three soldiers in the U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter.

Joint Task Force-National Capital Region confirmed the Blackhawk helicopter was on a training flight, and is based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

On Monday, April 17th, 2017, a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk from the 12th Aviation Battalion, based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia, crashed in Leonardtown during a training flight.

The FAA has stated the passenger plane was American Airlines Flight 5342 which is operated by PSA airlines, and was traveling from Wichita, Kansas to Reagan National Airport.

The airplane was identified as a Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet, when it collided midair with the U.S Army UH-60 helicopter as it approached the runway.

Roads new the Fort McNair Fire Station and Buzzard Point are CLOSED – Closures include:

Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to 2nd Street, SW

2nd Street from Q Street to V Street, SW

First Street from Q Street to V Street, SW

Half Street from Q Street to V Street, SW

V Street from 2nd Street to Half Street, SW