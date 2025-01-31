Statement from Charles County Public School Superintendent Regarding American Airlines Plane Crash Tragedy

January 30, 2025, Dear Parents, Guardians and Staff: On behalf of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), I share a sorrowful and emotional update. We have learned that the devastating plane crash last night over the Potomac River involving an American Airlines regional flight and a U.S. Army helicopter has directly impacted our school communities.

It has been confirmed that some of the victims were family members, friends and mentors to a number of our students and staff. We extend our deepest sympathies to all who are impacted by this tragedy and are grieving for their loved ones.

Tragedies such as this result in a range of emotions and have short-term and long-lasting effects. Our staff is here to support anyone who needs help processing the news, their grief, and any emotions from learning about this tragedy. We have staff trained in crises and tragedy responses who can provide counseling and guidance, as well as share resources that may be helpful.

If you or your child need help, please reach out to the principal, counselor or psychologist at your child’s school. We have already implemented additional resources at schools where we are aware of direct impacts to students and staff. We will continue to provide support and resources as the news of this tragedy continues to unfold.

CCPS employees can seek support through the Employee Assistance Program (EAP). ComPsych is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Staff can access EAP services by calling 1-877-465-0865 or visiting www.guidanceresources.com. The user ID is CCPSEAP.

Please keep the families and friends of those who lost their lives in this tragedy in your thoughts. Thank you for your continued support as our community copes with this tragedy.

With deepest sympathy, Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D. Superintendent of Schools