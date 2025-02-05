Great Mills Man Threatens to Kill Woman and 10-Year-Old Child Faces Harassment and Threat Charges

Jeremiah Lee Logan Jr., 22, of Great Mills, has been charged with multiple counts of harassment and threats following allegations of repeated phone calls and threats directed toward members of a family.

Logan faces charges of electronic communication harassment (CR 3.805(b)(1)), telephone misuse: repeated calls (CR 3.804(a)(2)) on two counts, and harassment: course of conduct (CR 3.803). These charges stem from incidents that reportedly occurred on January 20, 2025, at a residence in Lexington Park.

Logan was arrested on January 21, 2025, and remains in custody without bond.

According to court documents, Logan allegedly made a series of harassing phone calls to an adult female victim, whom he contacted 14 times between 9:24 a.m. and 10:23 a.m. on January 20. The victim stated that she answered five of these calls, during which she recognized Logan’s voice. During one of the calls, Logan reportedly threatened the victim’s 10-year-old son, saying, “I’m going to kill your son when he gets off the bus tomorrow.” After being asked at 10:20 a.m. to stop calling—a request that was recorded and shown to responding officers—Logan allegedly made nine additional calls, which were ignored. Evidence of the missed calls was provided to law enforcement.

Investigators also spoke with another adult female victim, the mother of the first victim. She alleged that Logan called her earlier that morning, at approximately 8:56 a.m., and made a threatening statement directed at her granddaughter, who is Logan’s former partner. Logan allegedly said, “If I see your granddaughter today, I’m going to shoot her in the face,” and also told the victim, “I advise you not to come out of the house today.” Neither victim had regular contact with Logan prior to these incidents, and the calls were described as unprovoked.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office formally charged Logan with harassment and threats based on these allegations. Logan appeared before a judge for a bail review on January 22, 2025, and was ordered to remain held without bond.

The charge of electronic communication harassment carries a potential fine of up to $10,000. The other charges, including harassment and telephone misuse, each carry maximum penalties of $500 and possible jail time.

__________________________________

In June of 2024, Jeremiah Lee Logan, was charged with robbery, second-degree assault, and theft of less than $100 following an alleged incident on Fox Chase Drive. According to court documents, Logan allegedly attempted to stop an adult female victim from leaving the residence with her daughter. The situation escalated into a verbal and physical altercation, during which Logan is accused of forcibly taking the victim’s car keys and phone, restraining her against her vehicle door. The victim’s daughter, who witnessed the incident, corroborated the account and identified Logan based on prior knowledge. Logan reportedly fled the scene and avoided law enforcement for several weeks.

Logan was arrested on September 17, 2024, following the issuance of a warrant. He was initially held without bond but was released the next day on his own recognizance. The charges include felony robbery, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years, and two misdemeanors: second-degree assault and theft of less than $100. The case has been transferred to the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County, with a jury trial scheduled for April 2025.

