Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters in April and May 2025

This May, our grateful nation will come together to honor its fallen fire service heroes during the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, the official national tribute to firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty last year.

As part of this heartfelt commemoration, we invite landmarks, buildings, fire departments, and communities across the country to participate in “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters.” Your participation would be a powerful symbol of support and comfort to the families of the fallen.

Some of the most iconic landmarks, including One World Trade Center in New York City, the Wrigley Building in Chicago, and the Reunion Tower in Dallas, as well as hundreds of departments and residents have joined us in lighting their structures in red as a tribute.

The Memorial Weekend will include a Candlelight Service on Saturday, May 3, 2025 and the National Memorial Service on May 4, 2025. Lighting your fire department in red on May 3, 2025, or any time between April 27 and May 4, 2025, would add to this extraordinary display of respect for our fallen heroes and support for their surviving families.

If you would like to join us in honoring these heroes, please visit https://weekend.firehero.org/events/memorial-weekend/light-night-fallen-firefighters/sign-up/ to confirm your participation and please share the attached flyer with your communities.

Thank you for considering this meaningful way to honor our nation’s fallen firefighters and show solidarity with their families.