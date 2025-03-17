Jury Convicts Jontae Proctor of First-Degree Murder in St. Mary’s County

A St. Mary’s County jury has convicted Jontae Lamont Proctor, 21 of Leonardtown, on charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit assault in connection with the February 2024 killing of Malic Freeland.

According to court documents, Proctor was found guilty on March 14, 2025, in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County following a jury trial. Prosecutors alleged that Proctor played a key role in orchestrating the fatal attack on Freeland, communicating with co-defendants Joseph Brooks and Zahlir Gantt to provide support in the crime.

The indictment detailed that on February 26, 2024, Proctor knowingly aided, counseled, and encouraged the murder of Freeland. He was also convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.

During proceedings, prosecutors presented evidence that Proctor had actively facilitated the crime, and the jury ultimately rendered a guilty verdict for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit assault. Additional charges, including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, were dropped before the trial’s conclusion.

Proctor was originally indicted on September 9, 2024, with an arrest warrant issued on September 11, 2024, and served on September 24, 2024. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 20, 2025, where he faces the possibility of life in prison.

The case was prosecuted by the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

