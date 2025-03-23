One Flown to Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Tree in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, at approximately 10:22 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Mechanicsville Road and Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one patient possibly trapped.

911 callers reported the occupant was breathing but not responding to them and advised citizens were attempting to break the window to remove the patient from the vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree with no entrapment.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby for a single patient suffering from various injuries and an altered mental status.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the patient to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

This was the first of two serious crashes in under an hour for our First Responders in Mechanicsville.

Police are investigating the collision.