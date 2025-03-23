Elderly Driver Flown to Trauma Center After Causing Serious Rollover Collision in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, at approximately 10:59 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Mount Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one patient trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one patient trapped.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department extricated the patient in under 15 minutes.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby for one patient suffering from various injuries. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 6 originally responded, however, they were cancelled prior to their arrival due to a closer helicopter becoming available.

The 92-year-old driver was flown by U.S Park Police Eagle 1 to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated the operator of the Toyota Tacoma who suffered minor injuries. The patient initially signed care refusal forms on scene before being evaluated a second time, it is unknown if they were transported.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and investigated the collision. The sedan was determined to be at fault.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department. This was the second serious collision within the hour for our First Responders in Mechanicsville.

