Maryland Casinos Generate $172.1 Million in Gaming Revenue During March

Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $172,105,632 in revenue from slot machines and table games during March 2025. The total was down $6,032,191 (-3.4%) from March 2024 when the casinos registered their fifth-best monthly gaming revenue performance ($178,137,823).

Maryland’s sports wagering market generated $4,419,403 in contributions to the state during March 2025.

Casino gaming contributions to the state during March 2025 totaled $74,555,922, a decrease of $1,917,913 (-2.5%) compared to March 2024. The March 2025 contributions included $53,754,932 to the Education Trust Fund, a decrease of $1,403,756 (-2.5%) compared to March 2024.

Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The gaming revenue totals for March 2025 were as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,278 slot machines, 211 table games)

$70,391,321 in March 2025, a decrease of $4,677,128 (-6.2%) from March 2024

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,871 slot machines, 179 table games)

$63,801,123 in March 2025, a decrease of $959,958 (-1.5%) from March 2024

Horseshoe Casino (1,360 slot machines, 115 table games)

$17,230,893 in March 2025, a decrease of $69,502 (-0.4%) from March 2024

Hollywood Casino (727 slot machines, 23 table games)

$8,234,478 in March 2025, a decrease of $217,934 (-2.6%) from March 2024

Ocean Downs Casino (894 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,903,805 in March 2025, an increase of $383,911 (5.1%) from March 2024

Rocky Gap Casino (636 slot machines, 16 table games)

$4,544,011 in March 2025, a decrease of $491,580 (-9.8%) from March 2024

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available online (CLICK HERE).