Police Say St. Mary’s County Woman Stole Over $19,000 From Kings Christian Academy and Historic Sotterley

Angela Marie Hanson, 52, of California, Maryland, is at the center of two major criminal cases involving alleged financial thefts from local institutions in St. Mary’s County. Hanson has been indicted and separately charged in connection with two alleged theft schemes totaling nearly $20,000.

Most recently, Hanson was charged on May 4, 2025, with 18 counts related to an alleged theft scheme at Kings Christian Academy, a private school in Callaway where she previously worked in an administrative role. According to court documents, Hanson allegedly used a school credit card to conduct 17 unauthorized cash withdrawals from ATMs between April and October 2024, totaling $4,842 including transaction fees.

The funds, investigators allege, were taken without authorization and not used for school-related purposes. Hanson reportedly maintained sole control of the card’s PIN and had continued access even after other staff transitions occurred. The withdrawals stopped after she was terminated from her role in October 2024.

Hanson has been charged with:

16 counts of Theft: $100 to under $1,500 (Misdemeanor)

2 counts of Theft Less Than $100 (Misdemeanor)

1 count of Theft Scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000 (Felony)

A preliminary hearing in this case is scheduled for June 13, 2025, in District Court.

Prior to the school-related allegations, Hanson was indicted in a separate case involving Historic Sotterley, Inc., a nonprofit historic site and cultural center located in Hollywood, Maryland.

Hanson served as the organization’s finance manager for four years before resigning on February 29, 2024. A grand jury indictment alleges that between October 31, 2023, and April 15, 2024, she stole $14,994.95 through a combination of unauthorized ATM withdrawals and purchases.

Prosecutors say Hanson:

Conducted 52 unauthorized ATM withdrawals

Made 15 unauthorized purchases at local retailers

Transferred money between internal accounts to obscure the missing funds

Accessed the organization’s financial software after her employment had ended

Surveillance video and banking records were used to identify Hanson during these activities. The case was initially filed in District Court on October 19, 2024, and is now being prosecuted in the Circuit Court, and a jury trial is scheduled for June 23, 2025.

She faces the following charges in that case:

1 count of Theft Scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000 (Felony)

1 count of Embezzlement (Misdemeanor)

In both cases, Hanson is represented by attorney Joseph Dunbar Boyd of The Law Office of Robert Castro. The prosecutions are being handled by Michael Wilson McGraw of the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

