UPDATE: Gun Discharges in Billingsley Elementary School Classroom – Florida Man Charged

A loaded handgun that discharged inside a classroom at Billingsley Elementary School in Charles County, has been traced back to a visiting relative of the student involved. Authorities have since charged a Florida man in connection with the incident, following an investigation by the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on the morning of April 10, 2025, when a 9-year-old student at Billingsley Elementary accidentally discharged a loaded firearm while reaching into their book bag during class. The bag was in the child’s lap at the time. According to Charles County Public Schools and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the school’s resource officer and classroom teacher responded immediately, and the gun was safely recovered.

No injuries were reported, and the school was dismissed at noon that day as a precaution. Officials said the student told investigators there was no intention to harm anyone.

On April 22, 2025, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the handgun had belonged to a relative of the student who was visiting from out of town. Investigators forwarded the results of the case to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

On May 9, 2025, charges were formally filed in the Circuit Court for Charles County against Phillip McRay Bright, 68, of Crestview, Florida. According to court documents, Bright faces four charges:

Wearing, carrying, or transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle — Allegedly occurred on April 7, 2025, in Charles County.

Wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun in a vehicle — A separate but related charge to the first.

Storing a loaded firearm in a location accessible to a minor — Prosecutors allege Bright failed to secure the weapon, allowing an unsupervised child to access it.

Contributing to the conditions of a child’s delinquency — Allegedly stemming from the April 10 school incident.

According to the charges, Bright either knew or should have known that the loaded firearm could be accessed by a minor without supervision.

The case remains under review by the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, and further legal proceedings are pending.

