UPDATE: Suspect in Custody After Barricade Situation in Lexington Park Ends Peacefully

UPDATE 5/15/2025: Thursday, May 15, 2025, At approximately 10 a.m. police responded to the 48000 block of Spring Lake Drive in Lexington Park after a witness reported a suspicious vehicle parked at a residence where no one was believed to be home.

Deputies determined the residence was associated with Jeffrey Keith Reid, 57, of Lexington Park, who was wanted on an active arrest warrant for Escape Second Degree after removing his court-ordered ankle monitor. Reid was on pretrial release at the time for charges of Second-Degree Assault and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Injure.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team and Hostage Negotiation Team issued multiple verbal commands for Reid to exit the residence but received no response.

A barricade was declared, and the incident was contained to a single residence. Deputies notified nearby residents and advised them to either evacuate the area or remain sheltered in place for their safety.

A search warrant was obtained, and deputies made entry into the home at approximately 2:30 p.m. Reid was located inside the residence, alone. He was placed under arrest without incident.

The suspect was transported by emergency medical services to a medical facility for evaluation before being transferred to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.



A tense barricade situation unfolded late Thursday morning in the 48000 block of Spring Lake Drive in Lexington Park, as law enforcement surrounded the home of a man facing serious assault charges.

This incident comes just over a month after the suspect allegedly threatened his neighbor with what turned out to be a realistic-looking BB gun during a dispute over a shared driveway.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office issued a brief public alert at approximately 11:00 a.m. warning residents to avoid the area due to “police activity” and promising updates as they became available. However, the scene was far more serious than the initial message indicated.

SMNEWSNET.COM confirmed from the scene that members of the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team—commonly referred to as the SWAT team—had surrounded the residence. Officers were attempting to make contact with the suspect using a loudspeaker system and by calling his cellphone, but those attempts were reportedly being ignored.

The suspect, identified as Jeffrey Keith Reid, 58, of Lexington Park, was previously arrested on April 8, 2025, in connection with a confrontation that occurred outside the same residence now surrounded by police.

According to court records, Reid became enraged after a neighbor knocked on his door to ask him to move his green Ford pickup truck, which was parked partially on the shared driveway. The neighbor told police that Reid retrieved a black pistol from the vehicle, cocked it, pointed it at him from approximately 10 feet away, and threatened, “I could shoot you.”

Deputies later recovered a small black BB gun from the toolbox in Reid’s truck, which they said was “realistic” in appearance and capable of being cocked like a real firearm—details consistent with the neighbor’s account.

Reid was charged with first-degree assault, a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and second-degree assault, a misdemeanor carrying a potential 10-year sentence and a $2,500 fine. He was held without bond following his arrest, and that hold was upheld during a bail review on April 9.

It is currently unclear whether today’s barricade situation is connected to Reid’s pending court case.

The Sheriff’s Office has yet to provide additional details about the nature of the police activity. No injuries have been reported.

SMNEWSNET.COM will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.



