18-Year-Old Flown Out at Great Mills High School After Medical Emergency

June 4, 2025

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at approximately 3:10 p.m., emergency medical services responded to the Great Mills High School located at 21130 Great Mills Road, for the reported medical emergency.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an 18-year-old male suffering from active seizures.

A helicopter was requested to transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded to the scene with Trooper 7, and transported the 18-year-old male to an area Children’s Center.

Firefighters and emergency medical services promptly returned to service and located a motor vehicle collision with injuries at the entrance to the high school.

