UPDATE: GoFundMe Started for Child’s Long Recovery After Fatal Crash in Mechanicsville

A GoFundMe has been started by the mother of the child to hopefully assist with the medical costs and long recovery ahead.

The May 30th collision in Mechanicsville left her cousin Megan in critical condition and another woman dead.

Lilly has suffered numerous injuries including broken bones and internal injuries which resulted in surgery.

Rowley suffered critical injuries and is currently continuing to fight for her life. The family has started a GoFundMe for her as well due to her severe injuries, medical costs and extended road to recovery.

Police investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video footage of the incident or events leading up to it, and has not yet provided a statement, is asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 2337, or by email at [email protected].