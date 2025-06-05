2-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After Near Drowning in Calvert County

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, at approximately 11:05 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 1000 block of Chesapeake Beach Road in Owings, for the reported CPR in progress after a drowning.

911 callers reported a 2-year-old female was not breathing after drowning in a pool.

Maryland State Police Aviation was requested to pre-launch to land nearby incase they were needed. Trooper 7 launched and landed nearby.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes to find the child was semi-conscious and breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the child to an area Children’s Center.

This is the second near drowning in 10 days.

In a drowning situation, every second counts, and understanding what to do can save a life. Never leave children unattended near water. Adults should remain within arm’s reach of children in the water

Responding to a Drowning Incident:

Alert Lifeguard: If a lifeguard is present, alert them immediately. Rescue: Remove the person from the water without endangering yourself. Call 911: If someone else is present, have them call 911 while you rescue the person. CPR: If you know CPR, provide 2 minutes of CPR before calling 911. Rescue Breathing: If you don’t know CPR, call 911, and a call-taker will guide you through rescue breathing and CPR. AED: If available, use an AED if needed