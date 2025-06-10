Charles County Sheriff’s Office Releases Body-Worn Camera Footage from Officer-Involved Shooting in White Plains

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is releasing video footage related to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on December 20, 2024, on Tottenham Drive in White Plains.

Under Maryland law, investigative authority in these cases rests with the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID); therefore, the CCSO was not able to release the footage until after the IID made its materials public.

This afternoon, the IID released video footage from the body-worn and in-car cameras of the officers involved in the case. The IID shares raw video as part of its public transparency efforts.

In addition to their release, the CCSO is providing the same footage with critical context, including the original 9-1-1 call, police dispatch and radio communications, and on-screen captions. These elements give a fuller picture of the unfolding events and illustrate the timeline, the information available to officers, and their response during this rapidly evolving call.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry remains committed to transparency and accountability and deeply values the continued support and engagement of our community. “My thoughts and prayers remain with everyone affected by this incident. Providing context is essential in helping our community understand how these complex situations unfold,” said Sheriff Berry.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.

Viewer discretion is strongly advised, as the footage contains graphic content.

