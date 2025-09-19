UPDATE: No Charges To Be Filed In Fatal 2024 Charles County Officer Involved Shooting

UPDATE 9/19/2025: Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced his decision not to seek charges in the Friday, December 20, 2024 officer-involved shooting in White Plains, Charles County, Maryland.

On Friday, December 20, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) officers responded to a report of a kidnapping and rape at a home in the 7300 block of Tottenham Drive in White Plains, Maryland.

The caller indicated the individual was armed with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers approached the residence and knocked on the front door. After receiving no response, they observed an individual inside the home, later identified as Jordon Keith Proctor, wearing a mask and a hoodie. Proctor eventually opened an exterior garage door and concealed himself behind a truck parked inside.

Officers issued commands for him to show his hands and come out, but he did not comply. Proctor made statements and threats to the officers suggesting he had a firearm and would use it to injure the officers. Proctor then jumped out from behind the truck in a shooting stance, arms extended toward the officers while holding a dark object, before retreating. Moments later, he emerged again in the same manner, still holding the dark object.

At that point, officers discharged their firearms, striking Proctor multiple times. Officers rendered medical aid until EMS arrived. No weapon was recovered at the scene; however, a dark-colored wallet was found near Proctor. Proctor was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) began investigating the officer-involved shooting on Friday, December 20, 2024, and concluded its investigation on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that the subject officers did not commit a crime under Maryland law. Accordingly, the Attorney General has declined to prosecute any of the officers in this case.

A copy of the IID’s detailed investigative findings and analysis of relevant legal issues can be found in its declination report.​

6/10/2025: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is releasing video footage related to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on December 20, 2024, on Tottenham Drive in White Plains.

Under Maryland law, investigative authority in these cases rests with the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID); therefore, the CCSO was not able to release the footage until after the IID made its materials public.

This afternoon, the IID released video footage from the body-worn and in-car cameras of the officers involved in the case. The IID shares raw video as part of its public transparency efforts.

In addition to their release, the CCSO is providing the same footage with critical context, including the original 9-1-1 call, police dispatch and radio communications, and on-screen captions. These elements give a fuller picture of the unfolding events and illustrate the timeline, the information available to officers, and their response during this rapidly evolving call.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry remains committed to transparency and accountability and deeply values the continued support and engagement of our community. “My thoughts and prayers remain with everyone affected by this incident. Providing context is essential in helping our community understand how these complex situations unfold,” said Sheriff Berry.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.

Viewer discretion is strongly advised, as the footage contains graphic content.

<br />