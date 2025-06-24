Southern Maryland Fourth of July Celebrations for 2025
Calvert County:
- Solomons Island Fourth of July Celebration – On July 4, event begins at 10 a.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m., Solomons will host a full day of patriotic activities, including a flag ceremony, colonial reenactments, a children’s bike parade, boat parade, live music and fireworks. Festivities are centered around the boardwalk, Calvert Marine Museum and Solomons Island Pavilion.
- Star-Spangled Spectacular – Calvert County Fairgrounds on July 3 (Rain date: Sunday, July 6) from 4:00 p.m., to 10:00 p.m., Fireworks are after 9 p.m., Located at the Calvert County Fairgrounds, 140 Calvert Fair Drive, Prince Frederick. A new, family-friendly Fourth of July celebration with live music, food trucks, vendors, kids’ activities and a fireworks finale. No admission fee. Bring blankets or chairs for seating. No tents, outside food or drinks, or pets (service animals only).
- Chesapeake Beach – On July 3 (Rain date: July 5) from 5 p.m., Fireworks held at dusk. Food trucks, family activities, live music and fireworks over Fishing Creek. No alcohol or glass containers permitted.
- Calvert Marine Museum Fireworks Cruise – On July 4 (Rain date: July 5) held at 8:00 p.m., located at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 Solomons Island Road South, Solomons, MD 20688
Cruise aboard the Wm. B. Tennison for waterfront fireworks viewing. Bring food/drinks (beer and wine allowed); $40/adult; free parking; ages 6+; tickets required.
Charles County:
- Charles County Fairgrounds – Date: July 4th from 3:00 p.m., to 10:00 p.m., located at 8440 Fairground Road, La Plata, MD 20646 – Free admission; live music, food vendors, pony rides, digital pyro-musical fireworks after dark. No pets (service animals only).
- Indian Head Fourth of July Celebration at Village Green – on July 4, 2025 – from 3:30 p.m., to 9:30 p.m. located at the Village Green Park, 100 Walter Thomas Road, Indian Head, MD 20640. This family-friendly celebration kicks off with a patriotic ceremony at 3:30 p.m. and ends with a fireworks display. Enjoy live entertainment from DJ Rockin’ Roger and 4th Wall Break, plus a wide variety of food trucks and local vendors.
St. Mary’s County:
- Historic St. Mary’s City College River Concert and July 4th Celebration – July 4th from 7:00 p.m., to 9:00 p.m., Chesapeake Orchestra and St. Mary’s College present a festive Independence Day concert featuring vocalist Sara Jones in “Quiet Night and Quiet Stars,” with music by Morton Gould and Duke Ellington. The firework display will follow the performance. Free event
- St. Mary’s Freedom Fest at Leonardtown Fairgrounds – On June 28, 2025, from 5:00 p.m., 10 p.m., A free community celebration featuring live entertainment, food and craft vendors, kids’ activities and fireworks at dark. Highlights include the Ultimate Dog Stunt Show at 6 and 8 p.m., a watermelon eating contest at 7 p.m. and a grand fireworks display at 9:20 p.m. Parking is limited due to Leonardtown High School parking lots being repaved. Carpooling is recommended.
- Fourth at the Wharf – On July 4th from 3:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m. Located at the Leonardtown Wharf Park, 22510 Washington St., Leonardtown, This free, family-friendly celebration features a live waterfront concert by The Copper Pennies, yard games, a dog parade, ping pong, chess and more.
