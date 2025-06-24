Calvert County Fines Increasing for Unpermitted Signs in the Public Right of Way

Starting July 1, 2025, the fine for placing unpermitted signs in public right of ways will increase from $25 to $500 per sign.

Calvert County Department of Public Works routinely removes unauthorized signage within the county right of ways to ensure public safety and maintain the county’s visual landscape.

The removed signs are stored at the Appeal Landfill, located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby for two weeks. Individuals and businesses may claim their signs during that time for a $6 per sign fee.

Those individuals or businesses that violate the signage permit will receive a civil citation from the Calvert County Attorney’s Office, which carries a fine of $500 per sign, whether or not those signs are retrieved from the landfill.



Unpermitted signs in the right of way pose a hazard to drivers and pedestrians. Signs can block lines of sight and can become dangerous debris if dislodged during inclement weather or roadside maintenance.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners encourages all citizens to comply with the sign regulations within the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance.

If you require a sign permit, the process is designed to accommodate legal and safe placement. For more information on necessary permits for various types of work, visit the county’s “Do I Need a Permit?” page.

