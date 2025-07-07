Charles County Couple Win $2,041,396 Jackpot on $30 FAST PLAY Progressive Ticket

A Charles County man has become Maryland’s latest multi-millionaire after discovering a $2,041,396 progressive jackpot win on a $30 FAST PLAY Gold Rush Progressive ticket.

The retiree explained that after purchasing the ticket at a liquor store, he scanned it and saw the always popular “Go to Lottery” message.

He and his wife took the ticket home. They had trouble reading some of the numbers, and weren’t sure if they had won the progressive jackpot.

Then, the couple saw an article online announcing that a $2 million-winning FAST PLAY ticket was sold at their favorite retailer, Mutt’s Liquors at 4541 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.

“That was the liquor store where I bought the ticket. I knew it had to be it,” said the Southern Maryland resident.

The couple made an appointment at Lottery headquarters for July 1 and it was finally confirmed they had the big winner. The couple plan to use the win to buy a house and help family.

Some FAST PLAY games feature progressive jackpots. On these games, the progressive jackpot amount grows with the sale of each ticket until a progressive jackpot-winning ticket is sold. The current progressive jackpot amount is listed at the top of each ticket.

Mutt’s Liquors is also a big winner for selling the ticket. The Charles County retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for making the sale.