Two Injured After Crash Involving STS Bus Caused by A Reported Red-Light Runner, Police Investigating

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, at approximately 3:00 p.m., while Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department was responding to a structure fire in Ridge, they came across a motor vehicle collision at Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road.

Firefighters reported their were injuries and that they will be remaining on the scene and not responding to the fire, which fortunately, was minor and held with units from Ridge VFD.

Emergency medical services evaluated the operator of the SUV, the operator of the STS Bus along with one elderly male passenger on the bus.

The operator of the bus denied injuries. The operator of the SUV and passenger of the bus were transported with minor injuries to an area hospital.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated the collision. The operator of the bus stated while travelling Northbound on Three Notch Road approaching Chancellors Run Road, the traffic signal was solid green when the collision occurred. No known traffic citations were issued.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

