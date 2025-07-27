VIDEO: Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Releases Statement Following Outcome of Donated Fire Engine

The Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department has released the following official statement regarding their donated Fire Engine.

“Last year, the membership of 7th District Volunteer Fire Department voted to donate our reserve 1994 engine to the Woodlawn-Sevier Fire Department in North Carolina following the devastation of Hurricane Helene. This past week, we were sent a message that the engine was listed on a social media page reporting it was going to scrap because of a froze pump. After inquiring, it was determined that the unit was left outside over the winter causing damage to the fire pump.

On Friday, we were made aware of a video circulating social media of individuals off-roading with the engine. This video was not only disappointing to see but we felt it was in poor taste considering our department name was never removed from the top of the apparatus. We have received further details that this video was posted by a mechanic shop who was working on the engine. They did this prior to taking the engine to scrap.

We did not have any type of agreement to get the unit back if it was not utilized and would have hoped that it could have been passed along to another department in need. Thanks to everyone who has reached out, sent us the videos, or posted about the engine. We felt it appropriate to share our own disappointment and can only hope that there weren’t other departments that could have utilized the engine more effectively and taken better care of it after the donation.”

Thank You, J.A. Nelson, Fire Chief. And Heather Bean, President.

