Former Correctional Officer Sentenced to Just 90 Days in Jail for Misconduct in Office and Contraband Delivery

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, August 21, 2025, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Makeba Gibbs sentenced Kolbey Cooper, 23, of Waldorf, to 90 days in jail for Misconduct in Office and Contraband Delivery.

Cooper will be on supervised probation for five years upon release. If he violates the terms of his probation, Cooper faces an additional 2 years and 275 days in jail.

On June 5, 2025, Cooper pleaded guilty to both charges.

In February 2025, correctional officers at the Charles County Detention Center reported concerns about potential inappropriate conversations between Cooper, then employed as a correctional officer, and an incarcerated female.

An immediate investigation ensued which revealed that Cooper and the incarcerated victim had been exchanging notes with each other.

A further investigation revealed that Cooper kissed the victim on one occasion, gave her candy, and allowed her to use his vape pen on another occasion.

At sentencing, the attorney prosecuting the case told the judge that Cooper “took advantage of the situation.” She furthered that “it affected not only [the victim] but it affects the community at large. The community needs to believe, respect, and trust that the individuals in the jail are going to perform their duties in a responsible way.”

Before sentencing Cooper, the Honorable Judge Gibbs told him, “These rules are in place for a reason to protect people.” She also noted that his job was a position “that people look up to and people depend on you to maintain the integrity of that position.”

Sentence

Count 1

Misconduct in Office 3 years with all suspended



Count 5

Contraband Delivery 3 years suspend all but 90 days



5 Years of Supervised Probation