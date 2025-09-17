Waldorf Felon Sentenced to 16-Years for Murdering His Girlfriend’s Husband

Keyon Slaughter, 28, of Waldorf, Maryland, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the December 2022 murder of Dana Bailey, Jr., announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Slaughter pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while armed on June 20, 2025. Slaughter was sentenced on September 12, 2025, by the Honorable Danya Dayson. In addition to the prison term, Judge Dayson ordered Slaughter to serve five years of supervised release.

According to a proffer of facts submitted at the plea hearing, on December 5, 2022, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Slaughter entered, the victim, Dana Bailey, Jr.’s, residence in Southeast D.C.

Once inside the apartment, Slaughter confronted Mr. Bailey and shot him once in the chest with a .40 caliber handgun, causing his death. Slaughter fled the apartment.

At the time of the murder, Slaughter was in a relationship with the wife of Mr. Bailey, who was indicted with Slaughter and pleaded guilty to obstructing justice.

At the time of the offense, Slaughter was on supervised probation for a 2019 armed robbery conspiracy conviction in Charles County, Maryland.

For that 2019 case, Slaughter was charged with handgun on person, assault-first degree, assault-sec degree, assault-first degree, robbery, armed robbery, kidnapping, attempted 2nd deg. murder, attempted 2nd deg. murder, and attempted murder, but Judge Amy Bragunier only sentenced Slaughter for Conspiracy-Armed Robbery and sentenced him to 20 years, with all but 4 years suspended on July 15th, 2019.

Slaughter was arrested in July 2023 and has been detained since. When detectives arrested Slaughter and Lakeyvette Sears on July 12th, 2023, they found that the two now lived together.

“Sears had told detectives she had not spoken to Slaughter in months at the time her husband was killed, but detectives obtained phone records that showed Slaughter called Sears 21 times just 20 minutes before the murder. They also found that Sears phoned Slaughter immediately after dialing 911 to report the shooting. That call lasted five seconds. Detectives say Sears deleted the phone logs before she allowed detectives to search her phone.”

Joining in the announcement was Chief Pamela Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Pirro and Chief Smith commended the work of those who investigated the case from MPD’s Homicide Branch.

Finally, they commended the work of Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles R. Jones, who prosecuted the case.