Rucci’s Italian Kitchen & Grille is Pleased to Announce New Leonardtown Location!

Rucci’s Italian Kitchen & Grille made the exciting announcement today that they’re opening a second location in downtown Leonardtown!

The family owned business is pleased to be right in the heart of historic Leonardtown and cannot wait to bring the freshest & finest quality Italian fare and our bar featuring 100+ Bourbons, great Wine selection, and specialty Cocktails to the St. Mary’s County community.

The location will be taking over the old Ye Olde Towne Cafe spot located at 22685 Washington Street in Leonardtown, which closed in December of 2024 after 20 years of business.

Although no opening date has been set, follow their new Facebook page for updates and announcements!