Woman Flown to Trauma Center After T-bone Collision in Lexington Park

On Monday, September 22, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m., police, firefighter and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

The incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with one patient in and out of consciousness.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a T-bone style collision with two patients for evaluation. A helicopter was requested to land nearby a short time later.

The operator of the Ford pickup truck was treated and released on the scene.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the adult female operator of the Honda sedan to an area trauma center.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and investigated the collision. This is the second recent serious crash caused by a vehicle pulling out of the Blimpies parking lot across multiple lanes of Three Notch Road.

