St. Mary’s County Installs Second Water Storage Tank to Improve Emergency Water Access for Local Fire Departments

St. Mary’s County Government’s (SMCG) Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) has installed a second 30,000-gallon water storage tank to support local fire departments in emergency response efforts.

The tank was placed on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at the Ridge Firehouse carnival grounds, as part of a multiyear capital project in partnership with local fire departments. This is one of three tanks being placed in St. Mary’s County, with the first being completed earlier this year.

This initiative will enhance emergency water access by installing water storage tanks and dry hydrants in more isolated regions of the county that are not served by a public water supply. In on-going partnership with SMCG and our local fire departments, the Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) will be providing the initial filling of the tanks at no cost to the project. The project aims to reduce fire risks and improve emergency response capabilities in our community.

“These water tanks and hydrants will provide a critical resource for our fire departments in areas that do not have public water service,” said Jennifer Utz, Director of the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services.

“The County is committed to supporting our emergency responders and ensuring our residents have the resources they need to stay safe. We are grateful for the support and work being done by our Department of Public Works & Transportation to make this a reality.”

The 30,000-gallon tanks, measuring 10 feet wide by 54 feet long, are being strategically placed in areas of the County where water access is limited.

The next tank will be installed at the Avenue Firehouse in the 7th District. The County worked in partnership with the local fire department planning team to identify the best sites in terms of location and ability to obtain property access.

For more information about this project, please contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at (301) 475-4200 x3533 or by email to [email protected].

