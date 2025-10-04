14-Month-Old Transported to Children’s Center with Serious Burns

On Friday, October 3, 2025, at approximately 5:20 p.m., emergency medical services responded to the 4000 block of Clayton Road in Waldorf, for the reported burns.

911 callers reported a 14-month old was suffering from serious burns caused by hot coffee.

EMS arrived on the scene to find the victim suffering from burns to the face, head and shoulders, and consulted with the Children’s National Hospital for transportation of the victim.

The child was ground transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is the second serious burns calls involving a child within the past 10 days in Waldorf. On September 24th, 2025, a 2-year-old was flown with burns to the head and upper-body after tipping over a bottle warmer.