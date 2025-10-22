California Woman Arrested After Property Damage at Scene of Handgun Arrest in Leonardtown

Samara Lynna Robinson, 22, of California, Maryland, has been charged with one count of malicious destruction of property under $1,000 following an incident near the scene of a police operation on Duke Street in Leonardtown on October 18, 2025.

According to court documents, deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office had established a perimeter in connection with an active investigation when Robinson approached the area and began acting disorderly.

Deputy Ian Flaherty reported that Robinson, after being instructed to move away, began yelling and acting belligerently. While walking off, she allegedly grabbed a glass table outside Shepards Old Field Market and slammed it to the ground, shattering it. The store manager estimated the damage at approximately $100.

Robinson was arrested at the scene, read her Miranda rights, and reportedly told the deputy she was angry and “has anger issues.” She was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and later released on her own recognizance.

A court date is scheduled for November 17, 2025, in the St. Mary’s District Court. She faces a misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction of property valued under $1,000, which carries a potential penalty of up to 60 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

