Calvert County Health Department Issues More Rabies Alerts After Three Additional Animals Test Positive

The Calvert County Health Department is issuing a rabies alert for Solomons, Lusby, and St. Leonard due to three additional confirmed cases of rabies in wild animals.

On October 24, 2025, one skunk in the area of St. Leonard Road tested positive for the rabies virus.

On October 25, 2025, another skunk found on the southern end of Mackall Road of St. Leonard tested positive for the rabies virus.

The positive cases were identified at these locations and dates:

October 30: A raccoon captured at Dowell Road in Solomons.

November 3: A raccoon captured at Patuxent Drive in Lusby.

November 3: A skunk captured at Toms Lane, St. Leonard.

To protect yourself, your family, and your pets, the Health Department strongly advises the community to take the following precautions:

Avoid contact with wild animals or stray domestic animals. Do not approach, handle, or feed any wild or stray animals. Teach children to never touch unfamiliar animals.

Vaccinate your pets. Ensure all cats, dogs, and ferrets have current rabies vaccinations. This is one of the most effective ways to prevent rabies.

Report strange-acting animals. If you observe a wild or stray animal behaving strangely—such as showing aggression, unusual tameness, or staggering—report it immediately to Animal Control at 410-535-1600, ext 2526. For non-business hour reports, please call 410-535-3491.

Secure your property. Do not leave pet food or unsecured trash cans outside, as they can attract wildlife to your property.

Confine pets to your home or yard. Allowing pets to roam freely may increase their risk of being exposed to rabies.

If you are exposed, act quickly.

o Immediately wash any bites or scratches with soap and running water for 15 minutes.

o Seek medical attention from a healthcare provider.

o Report the exposure to the Calvert County Health Department (410-535-5400) and the Calvert County Animal Control (410-535-1600, ext 2526).

Rabies is a viral disease that is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear, but it is 100% preventable if treated immediately after exposure.

For more information about rabies, please visit the Health Department’s website at https://www.calverthealth.org/healthupdates/rabies.htm.